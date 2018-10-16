MAC Announces All-Conference Volleyball Teams

The Midwest Athletic Conference announced its all-conference volleyball teams on Tuesday.

Macy Puthoff led the way for the Cardinals (18-4, 6-3 MAC) with a First-Team All-MAC selection as well as Tasia Lauth for New Knoxville (14-8, 3-6).

This season, the junior Puthoff was produced 136 kills in 68 sets played with six solo blocks, 52 total blocks and 28 aces. In her senior year, Lauth has amassed a team-high 270 kills, a .289 hitting percentage, 30 total blocks, 87 digs and six aces all in 69 sets played.

Rachel Kremer, Claire Pape and Josie Reinhart were each second-team selections for New Bremen, while the Rangers had a pair of second-team honorees in Tayler Doty and Carly Fledderjohann. Minster's (12-10, 2-7) Danielle Barhorst was also a second-team All-MAC pick.

Kremer has racked up 136 kills, a .263 hitting percentage, 36 total blocks and 37 aces, while Pape has 147 kills, a .283 hitting percentage and 50 total blocks. In her first season at the varsity level, Reinhart also has 147 kills, a .267 hitting percentage, 16 total blocks, 29 digs and 37 aces. Fledderjohann finished the regular season with 710 assists, an average of 10.3 assists per set, 24 aces, 144 digs and 25 kills. Doty recorded 169 kills, 16 total blocks, 272 digs and 24 aces in 69 sets played.

Barhorst leads her team in kills with 180 and a .250 hitting percentage to go along with 30 total blocks, 253 digs and 16 service aces.

Minster's Emily Stubbs, New Bremen's Blake Snider and New Knoxville's Erin Scott — each are libero for their respected teams — were each named to the conference honorable mention team.

Stubbs has 337 digs, 13 aces and received 360 serve receptions, while Snider tallied 193 digs on 236 serve receptions. Scott had a team-high 381 digs, 5.5 digs recorded per set, on 342 serve receptions and 17 aces.

Coldwater's Lauren Gilliland was the conference's Player of the Year and St. Henry's Tricia Rosenbeck was the conference's Coach of the Year as the Redskins won the MAC with an 8-1 conference record.