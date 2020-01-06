Lockkeeper’s Winter Canal Hike Slated For Sunday

The Heritage Trails Park District invites the community to start the New Year off right by participating in the 2020 Cabin Fever Hike Series. The first 5K hike of the series is Sunday and is sponsored by the New Bremen – New Knoxville Rotary Club, Heritage Trails Park District and the Miami and Erie Canal Corridor Association.

Register between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at The Lockkeeper’s House in New Bremen, located at the intersection of state Routes 66 and 274 then hike at your own pace and enjoy the great outdoors, all while earning Grand Lake Health Challenge Road-to-Fitness points. This event is healthy, fun and free for the whole family, with refreshments and yogurt provided to participants. Additional hikes will follow on Feb. 9, March 8 and April 19.

For more information, visit the Heritage Trails Park District’s website at HTParks.org.