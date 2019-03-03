Locals Brave Freezing Water

On Saturday, dozens of individuals braved not only the cold weather but also some cold water to raise money for Ohio Special Olympics. For the past 12 or 13 years, the Celina Moose Lodge 1473 has been involved in hosting a Polar Plunge.

At Saturday’s festivities, in coordination with other local Moose Associations — ranging all the way down from Cincinnati and Hamilton — the day brought in $21,607 for the Special Olympics. The plunge at Grand Lake St. Marys was one of eight plunges hosted by the Ohio State Moose Association throughout the winter.

Plunges are held all over the state of Ohio from up in Sandusky, down to Cincinnati, Columbus and everywhere in between.

According to Brian Chew, state president of the Ohio State Moose Association, the group got involved with hosting plunges and helping out the Ohio Special Olympics after volunteering with the group years ago. Chew said he first volunteered five years ago and hasn’t missed a game since.

“If you ever go to any of the events or anything just to see the kids — to see the faces on the kids when you give them something, do something for them, or just sit down and talk to them — it’s just amazing with their expressions, how much they think of what we do for them,” he said. “It makes us all feel good while we’re there.”

He went on to say that every year the Moose Association donates close to $100,000 to the Special Olympics in Ohio with their most recent convention raising around $25,000 on top of the $21,000 raised over the weekend.

