Local K of C Sponsoring Free Throw Championship

All boys and girls ages 9 to 14 are invited to participate in the local level of competition for the 2020 Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship.

The local competition will be held on Jan. 19 in the St. Marys Memorial High School Gym. Registration will start at 11:45 a.m. and shooting will start promptly at 12:30 p.m.

All contestants on the local level are recognized for their participation in the event. Participants are required to furnish proof of age and written parental consent, entry forms are at the offices of Holy Rosary, St. Marys intermediate and middle schools or those interested can contact Kent Schlegel at 419-733-5599 for entry forms and more information.

All winners at the local level will advance to the district level with an eye on advancing on to regionals and state competitions.