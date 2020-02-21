Little Secures Dream Job at SMPD

When Jacob Little decided to follow in his father’s footsteps, he was hoping he would end up in St. Marys. Now, after almost six years of serving in other areas, he finally got to become an officer in the town where he grew up.

A 2013 graduate of Memorial High School, Little headed straight to the Wright State University — Lake Campus Police Academy. After graduating from the academy, he became a sheriff’s deputy like his dad but not in Auglaize County.

“I was at the Shelby County Sheriff's Office for about two years,” he said. “Then I went to Coldwater Police Department for four years.”

Growing up in the lifestyle of a deputy’s son had a big impact on Little. He cited seeing what his dad, Brian, does every day drew him to the job. He said he was raised the the values that he needed to become a good law enforcement officer and it helps guide him as he works to help the public he serves.

“I’m thrilled to be working here, working with people I know and helping my community,” he said.

He added the variability of the job is another benefit. He said he likes not knowing what will happen each time he goes to work.

When he’s not at work, the 25-year-old said he enjoys spending time with his family and his one-year-old German Shepherd. He also likes to spend time fishing on Grand Lake St. Marys. While he was in high school, Little was active in athletics, participating in football, baseball and tennis. He was also a member of DECA but otherwise was focused on his education and preparing for the police academy.

On duty since mid-November, Little recently finished his field training and is now patrolling the city during the afternoon shift. He said he is happy where he is and noted there is the potential for advancement as his career continues.

“For now, I like where I’m at. We have a great group of guys up here and we’re led by a great chief.”