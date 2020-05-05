Library Offering Curbside Pickup

The St. Marys Community Public Library (SMCPL) is offering curbside pickup during the coronavirus pandemic.

Curbside pickup will begin Thursday during the library's regular hours, which are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m,. on Fridays and 10 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Three curbside parking spaces are marked beside the library on South Chestnut Street. As per state and federal guidelines, patrons are asked to remain in their vehicles and library staff will place items on the ground, in trunks or in unoccupied back seats.

The library is encouraging patrons to visit its book catalog at Ohio.En.Sirsi.net/Client/En_US/sma to place holds. The SMCPL is currently sharing resources with the libraries in Mercer County only as statewide sharing/delivery has not yet resumed.

Patrons may also make a Generic Item Request by filling out the form at the catalog site.

"Tell us what you like to read, watch or listen to, and we will browse the shelf to make selections for you," the library said in a statement.

The form can also be used for scheduling a pickup date and time.

Using curbside pickup, patrons may also collect copies they have ordered from home and paid for using a credit card or PayPal and the Princh app or the library's website, Stmarys.Lib.Oh.Us/Services/Printing-princh.

The Curbside service is for pickup only, but the library's book drop is open for returns at patrons' convenience.

For more information about curbside pickup, printing from home and online or digital library services, patrons can call the library at 419-394-7471. Patrons can also follow the library on its Facebook page or check its website as new information is released daily.