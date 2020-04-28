Library Levy Passes In Landslide

Ohio finally had its primary on Tuesday, more than a month later than originally scheduled due to health and safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, and with it came the passing of the levy renewal for the St. Marys Community Public Library.

The final tally was 1,344 votes for and 399 votes against the levy.

The library’s levy chairperson Ruth Ramsey said she was delighted with the result of Tuesday’s election.

“I’ve been getting messages from different people and I’m tickled,” said Ramsey. “I really wasn’t sure these last few weeks with people getting laid off and businesses were being shut down. I was confident that it would pass and then I started having doubts. So I’m very excited.”

The levy that was passed Tuesday was first approved in 2010. In 2015, voters approved the renewal of the five-year, 0.75 mill levy for the library.

With it passing, it means an increase of $26.57 annually for a home valued at $100,000.

The levy renewal will help with their operating budget and the renewal will generate around $890,000 over the next five years.

“With all that’s going on, I’m hoping that it will mean we can come back to the same level,” said Ramsey. “It means that the library will be able to function. The staff has been working to make things available over the internet. There’s a book cart out in front of the library when there’s good weather, with free books that people can come and pick up. We’ll have to modify services for the time being, however long that is since we’re closed right now.”

While she said she had some concern whether or not the levy would pass, library levies do get passed with regularity.

During last year’s election in November, Ohio public library levy issues were met with a 93% approval rate as 28 of 30 public libraries in the state passed its levies, according to the Ohio Library Council. The only two levies that did not pass were in Ashtabula and Stark counties.

“The community here supports the library, they just do,” said Ramsey. “I thought the people that bothered to vote would probably vote yes for the library levy.”

Ramsey said she will be very thrilled when the library will reopen to the public, which has been closed for over one month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As a board member, I take great interest in what’s going on at the library,” said Ramsey. “As a patron, I surely enjoy the availability of resources and some of the regular programs that are happening that I miss right now. It will be wonderful.”