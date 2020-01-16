Library Has Options For All

During Wednesday’s Rotary Club meeting, St. Marys Community Public Library Director Morgan Paul told Rotarians about the evolving services the library offers to the community.

“I love my job,” she told Rotarians. “There are some jobs where you feel like, ‘eh, I don’t want to get up and go to work today, but I don’t feel that way about this job.”

Item circulation stays relatively the same for the library but eBooks continue to grow, but the library also has a number of on-site resources such as magazines and job-hunting tools with its partnership with Auglaize County Job and Family Services.

Paul said the library receives the majority of its technological items from the Norwell Regional Library Systems — which is funded from the state library. As part of the technology the library offers, it has a virtual augmented reality and Google VR glasses that are borrowed from Norwell.

Patrons can also access the library’s books through apps from an iPhone, Android or tablet, by searching for the SMCPL and borrow books from the library.

Paul pointed out how Libby, by OverDrive, allows users to discover and enjoy books and audio books from their local library as well as SEO Libraries which also allows users to manage their account, search a catalog for books, renew and reserve books. The Libby app, however, will not work on Kindles.

Paul said since she has started at St. Marys three years ago, the library has removed all fines so the only fine of any type a patron will face is if they lose an item.

“This has created such a culture of goodwill with the patrons when they bring an item back and found out it’s late, we check it in and everything goes away,” she added.

This year’s Summer Reading Program is “Imagining Your Story,” which Paul said will aim at fairytale books and stories and Paul said a goal is to get children to read 1,000 books before they are in kindergarten.

“It is vital that kids know these words, that they hear these words,” Paul said.

In terms of other programs and events, the library holds its annual Gardeners’ Swap and Share at the library’s parking lot at 6 p.m. May 13. Paul also pointed out the library’s Teens & Tweens program is now run by one person specifically hired for that program. The program runs from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Tuesday.

Paul informed Rotarians about Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library.

Inspired by Gov. Mike DeWine’s wife Fran and influenced by Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, the program is geared toward providing one book a month by mail to children from birth until age 5 and all but a few counties in Ohio are without the program as Auglaize is in the early stages.

The library is also getting into the eSports market.

From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 29, the library will host competitive gaming with all levels of experience welcome to join. Angela Karen, the library’s technology specialist, said the library uses Google Stadia, a cloud gaming service that streams video games up to 4K resolution at 60 frames per second and is accessible through Chrome, Pixel smartphones, Chrome OS tablets and Chromecast.

“By 2020, the Olympics will have an eSports team,” Karen said.

The library also has a few maintenance chores this year such as partial roof resurfacing and new HVAC controls, which will be funded thanks to donations and memorials to the library, as well as trying out a family movie night in front of the library with a large projector with help from both St. Marys Kiwanis and Rotary clubs.