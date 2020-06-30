Library Engaged In Phased Reopening

The St. Marys Community Public Library (SMCPL) has opened its doors to the public after many long weeks of pandemic lockdown. Up to 15 people at a time may enter the library from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday for up to an hour, more if no one is waiting to enter.

People are encouraged to maintain six feet social distance between staff and other patrons, and to wear a mask during their visit. Masks are mandatory if staff assistance is needed — with copying or computers, for example.

Staff will wear masks and/or be situated behind acrylic shields. A limited number of public access computers will be available, also for only one hour per day per patron. Notary service will be available by appointment only.

The meeting rooms remain closed; seating is only available at the computers.

Curbside pickup of materials and remotely printed copies continues indefinitely at SMCPL from 10 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Saturday.

Patrons are encouraged to call the library to schedule a pickup time or do so online at smcpl.org/curbside.

Three curbside parking spaces are marked beside the library at 140 S. Chestnut Street. As per state and federal guidelines, patrons are asked to remain in their vehicles and library staff will place items on the ground, in trunks or in unoccupied back seats.

All items being returned to the library must be placed in the outside book drop to the left of the main entrance. These items are not checked in for 72 hours.

The library is fine free.

For more information about library reopening, curbside pickup, printing from home, and online or digital library services, please call us at (419) 394-7471.

Follow the library on Facebook or check its web site as new information is released daily.