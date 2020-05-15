LIA To Put $10,000 Back Into GLSM Economy

The Lake Improvement Association (LIA) has pledged $10,000 to help boost revenues for local businesses that have been negatively affected by the coronavirus crisis. Part of the funds will be distributed via the LIA’s new “Summer Stimulus Sweepstakes” Facebook contest, which will award $5,000 in gift certificates redeemable at Grand Lake St. Marys establishments.

An additional $1,000 in gift cards will be given away at monthly LIA member meetings, and the remaining funds will be donated directly to local businesses.

Each week for 10 weeks, the nonprofit organization will give away five $100 gift certificates to randomly-selected participants who comment on lake-related prompts posted on the LIA Facebook page, located at Facebook.com/LakeImprovement.

Weekly prompts will be posted each Monday beginning May 18, and winners will be randomly selected and announced on Fridays.

Anyone who comments on the weekly prompts is automatically entered.

“The Summer Stimulus Program is something we wanted to do to help lake businesses who rely on seasonal traffic for the bulk of their revenues,” said LIA President Nick Rentz. “The LIA has committed to put $10,000 back into these businesses and give away gift certificates each week to both advertise their properties and drive traffic to their establishments. We know this can’t erase the losses caused by the shutdown, but it is one way we can lend support and say thank you to those businesses that support our local economy.”

Gift certificates will be redeemable at the following GLSM establishments, all of which have been long-time supporters of lake improvement efforts: Rustic Haven, Shoreline, Beach Point, Shockers, Behm’s, Duckfoot’s, Bella’s Italian Grille, Sunnyside Inn, Bayview Pub, Lake Rat Brewing Co., Shingle Shack and It’s It.

For more information and to enter, follow the Lake Improvement Association on Facebook.