Legislators Discuss Local Questions

With the help of the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce, two politicians met with their constituents and answered some of their questions Tuesday afternoon at the St. Marys VFW Post 9289. Advertised as a way to get answers without having to go to Columbus or Washington, D.C., the chamber brought State Sen. Rob McColley (R — Napoleon) and local representative for Congressman Jim Jordan, Cameron Warner to the voters.

State Rep. Craig Riedel (R — Defiance) was also expected but was called to Columbus first thing Tuesday morning to vote on legislation.

Before answering prepared questions, the men were given a few minutes to introduce themselves and give updates on legislation they are working on. The men discussed topics ranging from the state budget and government regulations to their office duties and stances on trade and immigration.

The discussion then turned to the questions that chamber Director Abby Balster had gathered from residents. The following is an abridged version of the questions and the responses from McColley and Warner.

Q: What, if anything, is being done at the state and federal levels to save downtown areas?

McColley: In the success stories that I’ve seen … generally speaking, there are multiple components at work to make a successful downtown. One is having a local government who has chosen to be an active participant in all of the process and there are various methods to do that — beautifying areas, adding parks, that sort of thing.

In addition to that, many have created community reinvestment areas which are tax abatement areas to help offset the cost of renovating and improving buildings that are in bad shape.

There also needs to be investment from the business community and private capital holders in the area. The communities that do well have one or two people who have an affinity for the downtown area and want to preserve its history.

Warner: When I look at Wapak and St. Marys, I think they’re ahead of the curve. A big part of it is that you’ve got everyone pulling in the same direction; everyone wants their downtown to be better. It’s a challenge even when you have everyone singing the same song but at least you guys have that.

There are grant programs out there that are available but you’ve got to ask yourself, do you really want the federal government in that role anyway? Generally, what we hear is that local communities don’t really want the feds getting too involved. But there are grants out there, community investment grants and Tiger grants and things like that; a lot of times those get block granted back to the state level to distribute locally so I encourage you to focus on working with the state to get as much of that grant money here as you can.

Q: What can state government do in cooperation with federal government do to counter housing shortages?

McColley: Many of the same principles apply to this question as to the previous one. Generally, these solutions are going to be locally driven. From what I have talked with Mayor [Pat] McGowan about, you guys have done something innovative and bought land for a subdivision and there is a financial situation to help improve housing. It’s going to take innovation and public investment.

Warner: It’s a tough issue, it’s tough to get your arms around. Growing up, I always thought it was a job issue and if you have jobs, then people are going to come but I’ve found that’s not how it works. It’s going to take creativity and people pulling all in the same direction. I don’t know how you fix this but it should come from the state. Don’t ever discount what you do here locally and privately. What you do can get the attention of more and more people and they may model the solution off of you.

Q: How do you support the inclusion of people with disabilities into the workforce?

McColley: I was a member of my local board of developmental disabilities and I can tell you that some of the people in the disabilities community are capable of some pretty amazing things. This is something the government should and does play a role in by creating incentive programs and it’s working.

Warner: The federal government has a lot more programs pertaining to this than even I knew of. There are so many pieces of legislation and so many agencies that work to help people with disabilities. I don’t know all of the details that go into these things but it’s got to start with local businesses to help put the opportunities out there for people with disabilities.

Q: How will the H2 Ohio Funds affect us?

McColley: There’s $86 million dollars a year, if I have my numbers correct, that’s appropriated in the budget that is meant to appropriate dollars to water quality across the state of Ohio. This area is prime location to use this money. You guys have used this money at Grand Lake St. Marys for your treatment trains … to the point where I’ve been told the issues are not the water coming into the lake, it’s what’s built up in the lake. The problem isn’t our farmers … it’s what was put down by their fathers, grandfathers and those before them.

Warner: You’re going to need to keep knocking on our doors for this one. Again, I think it goes back to that local contingent that you’ve already put together and the great job they are doing advocating for your lake. It’s key to see the effort and effects that are going on in this lake so the federal dollars that are allocated or block granted to the state … you want to make sure it keeps coming here.