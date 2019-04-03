Legion Awards Fire, Police, Educator of the Year

The St. Marys American Legion Post 323 held their annual award ceremony for police, fire and educator of the year on Wednesday evening where an individual from each area was nominated for the service they provide to the community.

“Every year for the last 16 years since we started this program we’re very proud to award, to recognize, professionals in our city,” said John McJunkin, public relations chairman. “The people who protect us, protect our families and who teach our children. It is a real honor for the us to do so.”

The first to be honored was Captain Wayne Sweigart. The 25-year veteran firefighter received this award in 2005 as well as again on Wednesday. The firefighter and paramedic was nominated by Fire Chief Doug Ayers this year.

“Wayne has been a valuable asset to this department for many years,” Ayers said in his nomination letter. “Wayne has sacrificed and dedicated his life to serving the St. Marys community. May 26, 2019 will be Wayne’s final shift with the department. I feel Wayne deserves this award for the many years and countless hours of service.”

For the Police Officer of the Year, Police Chief Jake Sutton nominated one officer and his four-legged companion. While Scout didn’t actually get his name on the plaque, Patrolman Brian Parker did receive the award for his work with the community with Scout.

“Patrolman Parker has been an officer with the city police department since 2013 January,” Sutton said in his nomination. “Since his hire, Patrolman Parker has excelled in his position, especially when it comes to living out the mission statement of the department: to protect lives, preserve property and to provide a safe environment for all the residents and visitors who live, work and visit …”

Parker is a 2005 graduate of Memorial High School.

“He has a knack for relating to community members from all ages, making the [K-9] demonstration applicable to all,” the nomination continued. “He and Scout have touched many in our community in a positive way being a great ambassador for the police department and our city as a whole.”

The final person to be awarded for the evening, but certainly not least, was Choir Director Marissa Lewis. Principal at Memorial High School Jon Burke wrote her nomination.

“I’ve worked with Mrs. Lewis for the past five years and our students are fortunate to have such a passionate and talented choir teacher,” Burke wrote. “St. Marys City Schools have been fortunate to have such a talented teacher directing the choir program at the junior high and high school levels. She is dually worthy of the educator of the year award.”

At the end of the ceremony, McJunkin told those in attendance — as well as the winners — to check the plaque in the post where their names will be added to past winners. As winners tonight, he noted they will be a part of the legion for many years to come.