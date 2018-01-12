Leader Look Back: History Class Models

This week in 1968, Mrs. Carolyn Thieman's Junior American History class at Memorial High School created historical displays, and a few of them are pictured. To read more about what happened this week in 1968, pick up a copy of the Jan. 13 edition of The Evening Leader.

Mount Vernon:

Allan Springer sits behind his replica of Mount Vernon. The replica was made of tiny molded bass wood, some 2,000 pieces being used in the construction and took more than 100 hours to create.

Historical Miniatures:

Ann Glass holds a miniature Liberty Bell at the left, and Delilah Fisher holds Johnny Appleseed, right, their homemade projects for Junior American History class.

River Boat Model:

This river boat was made by Bryan Hirschfeld and included a water wheel and a second story with a deck.