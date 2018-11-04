Lauth, Puthoff, Kremer Highlight All-Ohio

The Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association released its all-Ohio teams on Sunday with a number of local players making the list.

New Knoxville’s Tasia Lauth earned all-Ohio Third Team honors to lead the Rangers, while Macy Puthoff earned First-Team all-Ohio and teammate Rachel Kremer grabbed second-team honors for the state-bound Cardinals.

New Bremen Diana Kramer was named Division IV Coach of the Year as her team prepares for a state semifinal against Monroeville on Thursday.

Lauth led the Rangers with 289 kills, a .281 hitting percentage, to go along with 31 blocks, 98 digs and six aces in 76 sets played this season.

On her way to Dayton, Puthoff has 161 kills in 82 sets played, a hitting percentage of .232, 60 blocks and 31 aces, while Kremer has tallied 170 kills, a .268 hitting percentage, 46 blocks and 41 aces.

The Cardinals defeated Jackson Center in three sets on Saturday to win the Clayton Region and advance to the state volleyball tournament for a second straight year. Under Kramer, New Bremen has a 23-4 record.