Lakefest Road Closures

The Celina Police Department is announcing the following street closings for the Lake Festival’s special events:

8 a.m. Thursday:

Lakeshore Drive from Elmgrove to Main Street

These areas will be closed starting at 5 a.m. for the car show Saturday morning:

South Main Street from Market Street to Warren Street

½ block east and west of South Main Street on Fayette Street

The city parking lot in the 200 block of South Main Street

5K run 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday:

Westbank Road in its entirety

These areas will be blocked at 3 p.m. Saturday for the parade:

East Livingston Street from County Road to Vine Street

East Fulton Street from Armstrong Street to College Avenue

East Anthony Street from Armstrong Street to College Avenue

College Street from East Wayne Street to East Livingston Street

Fountain Street from East Wayne Street to East Livingston Street

These areas will be blocked at 5 p.m. for the parade:

East Market Street at County Road to Main Street

North Main Street from Market Street to Johnson Avenue

Johnson Avenue from North Main Street to Holly Street

East Wayne Street from Meadowview Drive to Linden Avenue

The parade begins at 6:30 p.m.

All vehicles in these areas during the closing process are subject to tow at the owner’s expense.