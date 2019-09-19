Lake Campus Hosts Social to Raise Money for Scholarship

A feel good kind of event. That was the goal for Thursday nights beer and wine tasting event hosted by Wright State University — Lake Campus Alumni Network.

Held at Brew Nation, anyone who was interested in some drinks and prizes was welcome to join the Alumni Network as they raised money for their annual scholarship. Tickets were $25 and that earned visitors a flight of beer or wine and some light hors d’oeuvres.

The annual social event has been going on for about five years, with the last few years continuously being held at Brew Nation.

“[Brew Nation] works with us really well,” said Gretchen Rentz, coordinator for development and community relations. “We just appreciate their time and they always provide a gift basket for us to put with the silent auction. It’s just a very warm and inviting environment.”

The brewery provides their own beers for selection while wine is brought in from an outside source, selected by an individual who decides what they think will go over well with the crowd.

Roughly 30 people pre-purchased tickets, Rentz said, adding that was the typical amount for the event.

During the evening, participants were able to browse a selection of gift baskets filled with items donated by local organizations and the Lake Campus and place a silent bid for the items.

Rentz said there were a variety of items donated but this year featured more Wright State themed items than years previous.

All of the money raised went to benefit the Lake Campus Alumni Network Scholarship. This years recipient of the scholarship was Payton Thobe who was awarded $500 to help with tuition.

“We love alumni, we love friends, we love anybody who wants to come out and support the event,” Rentz said. “We find that people just have an affinity to the campus for whatever reason, absolutely we appreciate they attend.”

The event was open to the public for anyone who wanted to come out and enjoy some drinks and time with friends and family. More information about the Lake Campus can be found online at Lake.Wright.edu.