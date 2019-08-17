Kramer, Niekamp 2019 Bremenfest Queens

After a week of waiting and wondering, the 2019 Bremenfest Queen and Little Miss have been crowned. Hannah Kramer and Emma Niekamp will wear the crowns as queen and little miss, respectively.

Kramer is the daughter of Diane and Doug Kramer and is a senior at New Bremen High School. Her sponsor was Z’Wash Haus.

After the crowning, she said the pageant was more than she expected it to be.

“I didn’t really know what to expect but the other girl, they did amazing,” she said. “They were all really great and I didn’t get to see any of it except for my own but I heard from a lot of other people in the community that everyone did really well.”

Preparing for the pageant, which was held last Sunday, took most of the summer. From staying busy with other engagements, as well as taking time to organize her talent, Kramer said the week leading up the pageant was pretty hectic.

Her talent was showcasing some of her original art pieces, some dating back to her preschool days. Through a slideshow presentation and using her public speaking skills, Kramer shared the style and inspiration behind each image, including one she brought in of a building that holds a special place in her, and the community’s, heart — the elementary and middle school building.

Her talent was chosen as she has always had a special relationship with art, she said.

Looking back from pageant day to Friday evening, Kramer noted that she smiled through it all, despite the fact her knees were shaking during the introduction portion of the competition. But despite any nerves she felt, she said it was still a fun experience and was worth the reward.

The best part of it all, she said, was hearing positive feedback from friends and community members.

Looking toward the rest of the weekend, Kramer said she is excited to ride in the parade and hand out candy to all the children. And, as Bremenfest Queen, she signed up to partake in the dunk tank, which she laughed saying, “that should be exciting as well.”

Niekamp is the daughter of Joel and Erin Niekamp. A first grader at New Bremen Elementary School, Niekamp said she likes to cheer on the Cardinal volleyball team, especially her cousin, Ashton.

During the pageant on Sunday, it was announced that her favorite colors are pink and purple and she loves unicorns. Much like the big queen, Niekamp also spent time at the Auglaize County Fair helping her brother show his two pigs and participated in the pee wee showmanship.

Some of her favorite activities include swimming at her grandma’s house, riding her bike without training wheels, eating ice cream, watching movies at the drive in, singing, dancing and playing dolls. Niekamp has also donated her hair before to kids with hair loss.

Her dad said she has, “an infectious smile.”