Kiwanis Club Of St. Marys To host Pancake Day

The Kiwanis Club of St. Marys will be hosting a Pancake Day fundraiser from 6:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the St. Marys American Legion (2880 Celina Road). Presale tickets are $7 for adults. Tickets for adults at the door are $8. Tickets for children 12 and under are $3.

Presale tickets are available at Moran’s Refrigeration. Tickets also can be purchased from any Kiwanian. All proceeds benefit the Kiwanis Club’s community projects throughout the year, which benefit the youth of St. Marys.

Kiwanis meetings are held at the St. Marys Eagles No. 767 at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday.