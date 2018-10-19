Kenton Ends Riders' Season In OT

It felt like déjà vu Thursday night.

The St. Marys boys soccer team won its sectional final in overtime on a corner kick to advance to districts the night before and on Thursday, the Roughriders girls team faced overtime with the game ending on a corner kick.

But this St. Marys team had its season come to an end instead.

Scoreless for 80 minutes, the Kenton Wildcats ended the No. 10 ranked Roughriders’ season in less than one minute in overtime on a corner kick by Sidney Plott in a Division II sectional final at Roughrider Field.

Kenton (10-7-1) — the No. 7 seeded team in the Elida District — advances to a district semifinal to play No. 5 seeded Bath (11-4-2) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Elida Middle School. The Wildcats defeated the Elida 2-1 in overtime on Thursday.

And what turned out to be such a remarkable season for the Roughriders comes to surprising and abrupt end at 10-5-1.

Kenton out-possessed St. Marys in the first half with both teams relatively even in shots on goal, 4-3 in favor of the Riders, but St. Marys’ offense stepped up its play in the second half, out-shooting the Wildcats 4-1.

No shot by the Roughriders was closer than at the 10:18 mark of the second half when Emma Wibbeler passed the ball to Lilly Ankerman outside the 18-yard box when the sophomore shot the ball to Kenton’s Kaitlin Heberling, who gobbled it up for the save.

Kenton’s best chance to score was a few minutes earlier at the 15:42 mark when Peyton Wilson committed a foul in the box, forcing a penalty kick, but Riders keeper Emma White stoned the shot toward her right side to keep the game scoreless.

White finished with three saves while St. Marys out-shot Kenton 8-5 in the game and limited the Wildcats to just one shot on goal in the second half as the Riders’ defense pitched its fifth shutout in regulation this season.

Despite the loss, it has been a season to remember for St. Marys — who will lose eight seniors but will retain more than three quarters of its roster next season. The 2018 team won its first Western Buckeye League title since 2010 and third in program history and also produced the best record for the program since 2013 with that team — being the last one to advance to districts — finished the season 11-5-2.