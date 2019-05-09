Kayla Bergman Signs With Edison CC

As the New Bremen Cardinals girls basketball team continued to improve, Kayla Bergman was the mainstay during those years.

The Cardinals senior and four-year varsity player signed her national letter of intent to continue her academic and athletic career on Wednesday at Edison State Community College in Piqua.

"Their campus is really close to my hometown so it was a great option to be able to commute back and forth and it was one of the best choices that I had," Bergman said.

Bergman said she was also looking at Marietta College and Bluffton University.

She will be studying early childhood education.

Bergman was second in the Midwest Athletic Conference in field goal percentage in her senior season, shooting 54.3 percent and in her sophomore season, she finished the season in the 10 top in the MAC in rebounds.

During her time with New Bremen, Bergman has been on teams that won back-to-back sectional titles and has been a fixture of the Cardinals varsity team all four years as the team has accumulated a 63-24 overall record during her high school career. She credits coach Chris Burden with helping her get where she is today.

"As a freshman, I got to see a lot of playing time at the varsity level so that helped me get accustomed to playing at that level," she said. "So my junior year, he asked me wanted to play college basketball and I said, 'yes,' so he helped me pick college, he called coaches for me and he did anything that he possibly could just to help me out."

The Chargers basketball program finished 25-6 overall this season and 12-4 in the Ohio Community College Athletic Conference under the direction of fifth-year coach Tim McMahon. Edison State is 69-23 overall and 29-17 in conference play the last four seasons.