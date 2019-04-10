Katie Szymczak Resigns As Swim Coach

Another coach in the Szymczak household has resigned from St. Marys athletics.

St. Marys swim and dive coach Katie Szymczak's resignation was accepted by members of the school's board of education on Wednesday joining her husband and former St. Marys boys basketball coach Craig Szymczak as leaving their respective coaching position.

Craig resigned in last month's BoE meeting.

Katie had just completed her fourth year as Roughriders swim coach in a year where she helped led the Riders boys team to a runner-up finish in the Western Buckeye League standings, which was the best finish from the boys program in its history.

She also led a boys relay team and an individual who qualified for state in this past winter.

Szymczak's resignation is the fourth from a St. Marys coach this year, along with volleyball, boys tennis and boys basketball. Tennis and volleyball have since been filled and the deadline for applications for the next boys basketball coach was Monday.