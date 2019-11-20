Kanorr Named Lineman Of The Year

Seven St. Marys Roughriders were named to the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association’s All-Northwest Ohio District team in Division III on Wednesday.

Highlighting the all-district honors was Blake Kanorr’s selection as Co-Lineman of the Year — the second time he has earned that honor and the third straight year a Roughrider was named to district’s lineman of the year. Reed Aller earned the same designation in 2017.

The 6-foot-4, 255-pound defensive tackle shared the top lineman honor with Norwalk’s Trey Leroux.

Kanorr — who also finished as a first-team all-district selection — finished his senior season with 141 tackles, 1 fumble recovery and a team-high 15 sacks.

Snubbed from the lineman of the year accolade from the Western Buckeye League last week, the defensive lineman ends his career with 365 tackles, three interceptions and 4 fumble recoveries on a defensive line that revolved around him for the better part of the last two years.

Earning first-team all-district were tackle Bryan Ward, defensive back Ty Howell and linebacker Lukas Walter.

Howell tallied 55 tackles, four interceptions and 1 touchdown as well as scored on a kick and a punt return. In his first year as a starter at outside linebacker, Walter finished with 117 tackles, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery and 5 sacks.

First-year starting center Riley Sweigart and defensive end Trey Fisher were named to the second team and Logan Allen was named honorable mention at guard.

Fisher finished his senior year with 90 tackles and 9 sacks. The three offensive linemen led the Roughriders offense to 29.8 points per game and 238.7 rushing yards per game on the season.

In Division VI play, Minster wide receiver Trent Roetergman, running back Alex Schmitmeyer and offensive lineman Dylan Sharp were first-team selections, while Jacob Niemeyer was named to the second team as a quarterback and Dustin Frericks was an honorable mention defensive lineman.

Roetgerman finished with 1,043 receiving yards on 56 receptions and 15 touchdowns while Schmitmeyer racked up 1,544 yards on the ground with 21 touchdowns on 259 carries. Niemeyer was 138-of-200 passing for 1,942 yards, 20 touchdowns and 6 interceptions and he ran for 644 yards and 11 scores as a rusher. Fericks finished with 15.5 tackles, 2 tackles for a loss and 2 sacks.

In Division VII play, Mitchell Hays for New Bremen was a first-team selection as a defensive back and named honorable mention were Zach Bertke, Dan Homan and Ryan Paul.

Hays tallied 54 tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss and 3 interceptions. Bertke ran for 944 yards on 123 carries and 10 scores while also catching a touchdown as a receiver. Homan had three touchdowns on 27 catches as a receiver and 41 tackles and 11.5 for a loss on defense. Paul finished with 28 tackles, 11 for a loss and 3 sacks.