K of C Collecting Items For Agape

Members of the Father James O. Byrne Knights of Columbus Council 1592 will be collecting food items for Agape Ministries, Inc. from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in the K of C Hall at 427 E. Spring St.

Agape Ministries is looking for the following items: peanut butter, ready to microwave meals and pasta cups, cans of pasta, soup and fruit cups. These items will be delivered to Agape Ministries for use in their summer children meal program.

K of C members will be available to assist in the collection. For pick-up, please contact Nick Kiel at 419-953-0799.