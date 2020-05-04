Jurosic Signs With Baldwin Wallace

Hard work and effort got Megan Jurosic to this point, now the senior is looking to continue her hard work at the next level.

The four-year letter-winner post player for Tim Hegemier’s New Knoxville Rangers — and a mainstay in the basketball program — signed her national letter of intent to continue her academic and athletic career at Baldwin Wallace University on Monday.

The four-year starter never missed a high school game with 96 contests played, a career 43.4% field goal shooter (317-of-730), 68.5% free-throw shooter (174-of-254), 546 career rebounds (5.6 rebounds per game), 65 assists, 89 steals and 17 blocks.

Jurosic is a three-time All-Midwest Athletic Conference selection as a second-teamer in 2017-18 and a first-team selection each of the last two years. She has also been named to the All-Northwest Ohio District Team twice as an honorable mention selection and helped lead the Rangers to back-to-back Division IV district runner-up finishes

The 5-foot-11 senior said the atmosphere of the team is what drew her to Baldwin Wallace — a Division III school located in Berea.

“They really get along and they are all high energy girls and they all have fun playing,” she said. “And it makes me want to go and have fun with them.”

BW is a private liberal arts university and a member of the Ohio Athletic Conference.

The women’s program is under the direction of head coach Cheri Harrer, a member of the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame who has led the program to 15 appearances in the Division III National Championship Tournament. In 2019, she led the Yellow Jackets to the Elite Eight and was on her way to leading her team to another Elite Eight appearance before the coronavirus pandemic canceled the rest of the season. The team was 14-12 overall this year.

According to the school’s athletic website, Harrer is the winningest women’s basketball coach in school history, is second in wins in the 116-year history of the OAC and one of the all-time leaders in wins in the history of Division III.

Harrer — has complied a 611-223 record, including 28 consecutive seasons of 15 wins or more, a winning season in each of those 28 years and four elite eight appearances. She is among a handful of coaches in the nation to top 600 wins in women’s collegiate basketball

Jurosic said the coach’s expectations are that she will be a post player but she will have her work cut out for her.

“It is going to take a lot of hard work and dedication,” the senior said. “They say it is ‘post-season’ because we have five posts coming in this year.”

But before choosing BW, Jurosic had a list of other schools she was looking into, including other D-III schools Bluffton, Capital, Ohio Northern University and the University of Northwestern Ohio as well as D-II schools in Tiffin and Ohio Dominican.

Admitted that she is not 100% sure, Jurosic said she is considering studying sports management and marketing or athletic training.

Not typically a track and field athlete, Jurosic said she was going out for track to get in better shape for basketball, but then the season got canceled and working out in a gym is not optional right now with the pandemic restrictions.

Now she’s preparing to continue her basketball career under one of the best coaches to ever step foot on the hardwood.

“I am just going to have to do it on my own now,” she added. “It’s just about how much work I want to put in and how much effort I want to put in.