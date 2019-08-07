Jersey Poff Crowned Little Miss SummerFest

A little practice goes a long way.

That’s how it was for the 2019 Little Miss SummerFest Queen, Jersey Poff. This year was her second attempt at being crowned queen and her confidence sparkled from start to finish during Wednesday nights pageant.

The 7-year-old said she wasn’t as nervous this year compared to last year which helped her confidence. As for her favorite part of being a part of the Little Miss SummerFest Pageant, she said “everything.”

The daughter of Jody and Alison Poff, the soon-to-be first grader said she was “very excited” when they announced her name as the winner and added she might be interested in doing more pageants when she is older.

During the question portion of the evening, Poff was asked by Emcee Zach Ferrall who her best friend was.

“My best friend is Avery Parker because she makes me laugh,” was her response.

Poff will be joining Morgan Henschen, Miss SummerFest Queen, for the 2019 season.

Other notable mentions are Harper Cable, first runner-up; Ava Martin, second runner-up; Kali Dieringer, third runner-up and Mallory Slaven, fourth runner-up.

Before crowning the 2019 winner, 2018 Little Miss SummerFest Queen Kaliyah Craft said a few thank you’s for her time representing SummerFest. She was grateful for all the ladies who worked hard to put the pageant together and helped her and the other girls be where they needed to be. Craft also thanked her parents for taking her to practice and all the parades.

And of course, she thanked Jillian Wine, 2018 SummerFest Queen.

“And thank you Jillian for letting me ride in your cute red bug and having fun and letting me learn how to play the piano and let me walk your dogs,” she said. “I loved being your Little Miss SummerFest Queen. I loved riding in the parades, I loved having fun, I loved getting dressed up for the parades. I hope the new Little Miss SummerFest Queen has just as much fun as me.”

Over the course of the evening,the girls performed a short dance routine, introduced themselves to the judges and answered never before heard questions.

Thirteen girls participated in this year’s pageant.

The pageant also featured performances by Kristina’s Dance Escape’s competition team, Jen Christopher on the piano and two covers from Clare Caywood.