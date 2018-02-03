Jacobs' 3-pointer Lifts Riders

It didn’t look pretty at the end, but a win is a win.

In what looked to be a “here we go again” scenario for the St. Marys faithful, the tables were finally turned for at least one night.

Seeing a 10-point fourth-quarter lead evaporate into a four-point deficit with 21 seconds remaining in regulation, the Roughriders did what seemed like the impossible.

With a drive-in bucket from Ethan Mielke, followed by a steal from Ethan Steger, who rifled the ball to Drew Jacobs, the senior guard drained what turned out to be the game-winning 3-pointer with 5.8 seconds left in cold-blooded fashion to break St. Marys’ three-game losing streak in a 41-40 Western Buckeye League thriller Friday at Bath High School.

“I checked the time and did a pump fake so I was able to see them flying at me,” Jacobs said as he re-enacted the play. “I didn’t think I could get to the rim in time so I side stepped — I probably could have gotten to the rim — but I hit the shot.

“I always felt that when the time came, I was going to take the shot as one of the senior leaders on the team. I am never not confident. I just had a decent third quarter so I had a little bit of feeling from that and, hey, I just let it fly.”

And the Roughriders (5-11, 2-3 WBL) needed that savvy confidence.

In the Riders’ three-game skid — and in eight games overall this season — St. Marys has seen fourth-quarter leads turn into losses. In those games, St. Marys has been outscored 177-112 in the fourth quarter and have been outscored in the final stanza in four of their last six games — those four games each resulting in losses.

The Roughriders were outscored again on Friday, 17-8, but this time, it turned out to be in a winning effort.

The Roughriders opened Friday’s WBL contest with an 8-0 lead as they made their first three shots of the game.

The Wildcats (6-11, 1-5) played catchup from there, trailing at the end of each quarter, but did draw within four, down 24-20 with 4:22 left in the third quarter.

But Jacobs took the rest of the stanza over by scoring the game’s next nine points, prior to a 3-pointer from Bath’s Steve Shook, to give the Roughriders a 33-23 cushion heading into the fourth quarter.

A cushion that proved to be a much-needed one.

The Wildcats opened the fourth by making their first three shots, a trey from Hayden Boughan, a bucket from Dylan Mohr and a 3-pointer from Chad Frey, to close the 10-point deficit to four, 35-31, with 6:22 remaining.

Back-to-back shots from Frey tied the game at 36-36 with 2:06 remaining as part of a 13-3 Bath run.

A bucket from Devon Kinyon gave the Wildcats their first lead of the game with 1:27 left, followed by a pair of free throws from Harrison Gough to make the score 40-36, and complete a 17-3 Wildcats’ advantage.