Investigation Concludes on Fatal Accident Incident at Ohio State Fair

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has completed the criminal investigation into the fatal ride accident that occurred on July 26.

Troopers presented the findings of the criminal investigation to the Franklin County Prosecutors Office on Aug. 21. After reviewing the case, Prosecutor Ron O’Brien concluded there was not enough evidence to proceed with a criminal case. With the criminal portion of the investigation completed, the Fireball ride will remain securely stored at the Ohio State Fair and Exposition Center until it is released to Amusements of America.

Troopers interviewed more than 80 witnesses during the investigation including those on the ride at the time of the accident. Troopers and third party experts completed non-destructive inspections of the ride, which includes measurements, mapping, scanning and photography. Representatives from the Department of Agriculture, Amusements of America, KMG, the Ohio State Fair and Expo Center and the Consumer Products Safety Administration collaborated in the investigation.

The patrol would like to thank those who called the tip line and our public safety partners who assisted in response to the accident.