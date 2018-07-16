Intersection To Turn Into 4-Way Stop

Motorists in St. Marys will soon have one less traffic signal to deal with while traversing the city.

On July 25, the intersection of High and Front streets will be turned into a four-way stop. The left-turn lane on High Street will also be eliminated. The intersection will feature a flashing red signal for 90 days. Stop signs also will be installed at that time.

After 90 days, the traffic signals will be bagged and the intersection will be monitored for 60 days. If there are no major issues, the signals will then be removed at the end of 60 days.

The decision to remove the traffic signal came following the recommendation of Choice One Engineering. The firm conducted a traffic study and determined the signal at High and Front streets was not warranted based upon existing traffic patterns.