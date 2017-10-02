Injury Crash Closes I-75 on Monday

Troopers from the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating an injury crash that took place at 4:21 a.m. Monday at Interstate 75 northbound at mile marker 111 in Auglaize County.

A 2015 Volvo pulling a bulk trailer loaded with plastic pellets was northbound on Interstate 75 in the left lane when the unit traveled to the left side of the road and struck the guardrail, according to a news release from the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The Volvo rolled over and came to rest on its left side, completely blocking the northbound lanes on Interstate 75. After coming to final rest, the power unit caught fire. The Volvo's driver was transported by Wapakoneta EMS to Lima Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

All lanes of Interstate 75 were closed for approximately three hours, and a detour was provided. To assist northbound traffic, two lanes were opened around 10 a.m., and all lanes were open by 11 a.m.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Wapakoneta Fire, by the Ohio Department of Transportation, by Auglaize County Emergency Management and by the Auglaize County Sheriff's Office.

The crash remains under investigation.