Inaugural Literature Festival A Hit

In the words of former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, “There are many little ways to enlarge your child’s world. Love of books is the best of all.”

Saturday afternoon, Arts Place Auglaize-Mercer Center did its part to enlarge the worlds of children in the St. Marys area with its inaugural children’s literature festival. Moved from Memorial Park to St. Marys East Primary School because of wet conditions and a rainy forecast, the festival gave children and adults alike a chance to pick up new books, play games, grab new toys and gifts and meet local authors.

And the response from the community was that the event was just what Arts Place was looking for.

Despite poor weather, more than 100 people made their way to the festival. In the cafeteria, guests were greeted with fresh Biggby coffee and doughnuts as well as fruit and water.

After grabbing a bite to eat, there were several options for visitors to spend their time. The six authors present at the festival took turns reading some of their books and talking with the children about the lessons learned from the books.

In the times between authors, volunteers from the St. Marys Girl Scouts ran stations where kids could learn about journaling or they could get in touch with their creative sides and work on drawing or making bookmarks.

“We wanted to show kids what kind of world they can discover in books,” Auglaize-Mercer Center Director Heather Dowell said.

One of the life lesson’s children learned came from Findlay-based author Cheryl Larbus. In the book “Grandpa Tom’s Tent,” Larbus shares the story of a little boy going to the hospital with his mom to see Grandpa Tom. The book, published in 2017, follows Parker as he learns about death through the loss of his grandfather.

Using humor and Biblical references, “Grandpa Tom’s Tent,” is meant to help parents help their kids understand an important part of life.

Other books told stories of a lighter nature.

Peggy Reiff-Miller read her book, “The Seagoing Cowboy,” during her time with children. The book uses historical facts about post-World War II efforts to restore livestock European farmers lost in the war to tell a tale of adventure.

“It’s always nice to see the way their eyes open up when they really connect with the story,” said Reiff-Miller.

Also making an appearance at the festival was Miss Lake Festival Cami Mohler.

A contestant in the Miss Ohio pageant, the Celina native and Otterbein University nursing student selected children’s literacy as her emphasis.

After making her rounds to meet all of the authors, Mohler sat down and read a book with the kids.

