Howell Wins Long Jump At WBLs

Bad hamstring and all, Ty Howell stepped up for St. Marys.

The junior handed the Roughriders boys track and field team with 10 points in winning the boys long jump event during day 1 of the Western Buckeye League Track and Field Championship on Wednesday.

Howell — who has had a tightened hamstring for the last few weeks — showed no ill-effects by beating Elida’s KeShawn Spivey, who came in with the highest seed.

Spivey finished at 20 feet, 4 inches.

Howell broke his season-best jump of 20 feet, 5.50 inches with a leap of 20 feet, 11 inches on Wednesday. His jump beat out 2016 Division II state qualifier Dakota McVety’s jump of 20 feet, 10 inches at the WBL meet. McVety placed runner-up in the league meet that season.

All field events — boys pole vault, long jump, shot put and girls high jump and discus — were finals on Wednesday.

The 4x800-meter relay was also a final event on Wednesday — the lone final event in track.

Both Roughriders squads shaved time off their season bests, with the girls quartet of Cherissa Priddy, Morgan Henschen, Madi Anthony and Ellen Schloemer placing fourth with their time of 10:32.32. The Roughriders boys team was in second place going into the final 800 meters, but dropped to fifth, however, the foursome of Tommy Mabry, Noah Tobin, Jordan Moore and Jordan Heitkamp finished with a season-best time of 8:36.24.

No other events scored for St. Marys, who will open day 2 needing to play catchup. However, day 2 will also feature some strong events for the Roughriders in the 800-, 1600- and 3200-meter runs.

Play day 2 will start at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Girls team scores

1. Celina 17; 2. Shawnee & Van Wert 16; 4. Ottawa-Glandorf & Bath 12; 6. Defiance 10; 7. Elida & St. Marys 4; 9. Wapakoneta 2.

Boys team scores

1. Van Wert 27; 2. Celina 19; 3. Elida 17; 4. Shawnee 14; 5. St. Marys 12; 6. Kenton 11; 7. Defiance 10; 8. Ottawa-Glandorf 8; 9. Bath 6.