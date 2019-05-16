Howell Leaps To Regionals

Ty Howell’s first track and field season continues.

The St. Marys junior broke his personal best a couple of times in day 1 of the Division II district track and field meet on Wednesday and he finished the evening with a personal-best jump of 21 feet, 3.25 inches — best for fourth in the district meet and good enough for next week in Piqua.

Howell is the first Roughrider to qualify for regionals in long jump since Dakota McVety’s jump 20 feet, 5.75 inches in his state-qualifying season in 2016.

Howell will compete at the regional meet next Thursday. Field events begin at 5 p.m.

In his first season with the St. Marys track and field program, Howell broke his-then season-best jump of 20 feet, 5.50 inches at the Western Buckeye League Track and Field Championships last week with a jump with a leap of 20 feet, 11 inches.

His jump beat out McVety’s jump of 20 feet, 10 inches at the 2016 WBL meet. McVety placed runner-up in the league meet that season. McVety’s personal best was 21 feet, 8.75 inches.