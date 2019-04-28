Hospice Gala Benefits Patients, Families

Amazing. That was the adjective of the night for the Grand Lake Health Systems Hospice Gala, according to JTD Hospital Foundation Executive Director Linda Haines.

The annual fundraiser started off with a rough morning on Saturday after a last minute venue change was made because of the intense flooding in the area. Luckily for the gala, Romer’s Catering — where the event was being hosted — has multiple locations which made the last minute adjustment a little easier.

The committee had pre-setup the dining arrangement the night before in Celina but according the committee Chairwoman Tanya Temple, in a matter of four hours the decorations were taken down, transported to the new location — St. Henry — and re-setup.

“We had all that, we worked so hard and got it just the way we wanted it and then ... we sent out the text and the phone calls and we had people coming from every which direction to help us make this happen tonight so that’s what’s special,” Haines said. “That’s what’s special, that the people showed up when we needed the help. They support what we do.”

Haines also added that she is amazed every year by the generosity of the people in the area they serve.

“We talk about this all the time but we are continuously amazed at the generosity of our communities and the people who live here and what they bring to be able to support this program is truly amazing,” she added.

From donating the more than 100 live and silent auction items to the donations made in the purchase of those items, ticket sales and more, the foundation is able to raise anywhere in the $40,000 to $50,000 range to help offset the costs of all the services their hospice program provides to patients and families. Items such as music therapy, a full-time pastor, massage therapy, grief counseling and offsetting the costs of their service for patients and families.

“We hold this gala yearly to support our hospice programs,” Haines said. “We have a mission that anyone needing hospice care will have it regardless of any ability to pay. We also have a full service hospice.”

Around 335 people were in attendance at Saturday’s glamourous evening — the largest crowd in the event’s 11 year history. The event was sold out, Haines mentioned, with there being a few people on their waiting list that they were unable to find room for.

Both Haines and Temple noted that each year, the event grows in number as attendees spread the word about the event to their friends and others in their communities.

“It’s the hot ticket,” Temple said. “People who have been here in the past say something to somebody else. They bring new people every year and it just keeps growing.”

The event also added a car raffle last year that helped bring in a record crowd, a tradition that continued into this year. For $100, and only 1,000 tickets sold, individuals had the chance to take home their very own 2019 Jeep Wrangler Sahara or $30,000 cash. St. Marys Chrysler worked with the group to get the deal on the brand new vehicle. The winner of the drawing was announced at the gala.

Each year, the committee looks into finding new prizes to give away, and that next year they may having something bigger and better than a brand new vehicle.

As for auction items, the event had something for everyone, Temple noted. From tickets to a variety of Ohio sporting events, group dinners, vacations, desserts, Neil Armstrong and moon landing memorabilia and more. All of this donated by attendees and local businesses.

The theme of this years gala, Fly Me to the Moon, centered around Auglaize County native Neil Armstrong and his historic first steps on the moon. Temple said the committee had a lot of fun with planning around the moon landing theme, noting that it fit perfectly for the gala since it is their 11th year hosting the event and it was the Apollo 11 mission that landed men on the moon.

Fitting with the theme, the 15-member committee also came up with a theme drink for the evening that was sold in retro-style moon landing glasses for people to take home.

Planning for such an event takes a village, Temple said, with planning starting a year in advance. Haines added they start to seriously meet once a month during the fall and twice a month when they are few months out from the event to ensure everything is set for the big night.

“And I do want to say, from the foundation perspective, Tanya is an amazing leader as a chair for that committee and she’s passionate about it,” Haines said. “And what we have found is the different people on our committee have had some experience with hospice which brings their passion to wanting to be a part of it.”