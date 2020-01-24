Home Sweet Home: Riders Beat Wildcats

It's good to be home, especially when it's an easy night at the office.

St. Marys notched 42 points off seven voids as well as wins in four additional matches in the Roughriders' 65-10 Western Buckeye League victory against Kenton on Thursday at Memorial High School.

Thursday marked the first home match for the Roughriders (4-1 WBL) since a Dec. 12 match against Wapakoneta. With the win, the Riders have won three straight league matches with eight left to go.

After trailing 4-0 early when Brice Saeler (220) lost to Noah Eikenbury by a major decision 14-2, the Roughriders raced out to a 53-4 lead with six voids in the next nine matches.

Braden Saeler (285) and Michael Crites (106) earned voids to lead 12-4, followed by a pin by Tyler Hisey (113) of Alex Furr in 54 seconds and Trevor Hisey's (120) pin of Seth Harber in 1:05 to extend the Riders' lead to 24-4.

After the third void of the match was won by Isaac Torsell (126), Garrett Donovan (132) disposed of Josh Hart in two rounds with a 15-1 tech fall as St. Marys lead 35-4.

Jace Schaefer (138), Zach Spicer (145) and Kayden Sharpe (152) each won by voids as push the Roughriders' lead to 53-4.

After Gavin Ward (160) lost his match by a slim 7-5 margin over Kenton's Carter Bays, Tommy Mabry pinned Mason Rhoades in 3:22.

Stashu Patterson (182) lost his match 7-3, but Carter Sharpe picked up the matches seventh and final void for the final score.