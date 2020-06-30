Home Damaged By Morning Fire

Fire crews from three local departments responded to a report of a house on fire on the 700 block of West North Street in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

St. Marys Fire Department was called to 718 West North Street and found smoke coming from the back of the house. The residents were able to escape with no injuries reported.

St. Marys Township Fire Department also responded to provide additional manpower. Crews cleared the scene but were called back around 6:55 a.m. when the fire restarted and spread throughout the house.

Both St. Marys city and township fire departments as well as New Knoxville Fire Department were called to the scene and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the back and upstairs.

Crews put the fire out again and remained on scene until 10:30 a.m. to make sure the fire was out.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause and more information will be released when it becomes available.