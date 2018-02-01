Hirschfeld To Run At ONU

There are some similarities between Minster and Ada, a village an hour northeast.

Both Minster High School and Ohio Northern University — the college which resides in Ada — use black and orange as their school colors, both villages are similar in size and scenery and both will have Lillian Hirschfeld running for their respective athletics.

The senior Wildcats runner signed her national letter of intent to continue her running career at ONU on Thursday at Minster High School in what seemed like an unlikely life-changing decision at one point.

"At first I wasn't going to Ohio Northern, it was a last-minute idea," she said. "The coach had contacted me and we met. Automatically, I had a lot of respect for her and what they stood for and they had very similar core values to our team here at Minster.

"I was not planning on running after high school and then I ended up meeting their coach. I fell in love with her, the whole team and I really had the idea in my head of the possibility of running in college after high school."

Hirschfeld will be running indoor and outdoor track for the Polar Bears, while studying political science at ONU.

Hirschfeld said she had experience working with the Ohio attorney general and other aspects of government at the state level as well as taking an AP government class in high school, which got her interested in wanting to study it more in college.

The Minster senior is a two-time state qualifier in track, running for New Bremen in both the 4x800 and the 4-400-meter relays as a freshman, and then reached state as a Wildcat last season in the 4x400-meter relay team.