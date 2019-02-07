Hertenstein Out As St. Marys Tennis Coach

Six weeks from the start of the boys tennis season in Ohio athletics, the St. Marys tennis program will be in search of a new coach.



During Wednesday’s St. Marys Board of Education meeting, the board requested that Superintendent Bill Ruane notify coach Seth Hertenstein, in writing, that his supplemental contract to coach boys tennis will not be renewed.

The board had no further comment on the matter.

Hertenstein has coached the Roughriders boys tennis program since Brice Brenneman retired leading up to the 2017 spring season. Prior to becoming head coach, Hertenstein was an assisted under Brenneman.

Under Hertenstein, the Roughriders were 17-6 overall and 12-6 in the Western Buckeye League. Hertenstein has also coached girls soccer for four seasons, with Nick Wilson taking over the head coaching position this past fall, and was recently an assistant coach in the fall for the boys soccer team under his brother, Josh. Hertenstien's status as an assistant for the boys team is unknown.