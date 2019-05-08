Henschen Wins Discus At MAC Championship

COLDWATER — A New Knoxville athlete became the first Ranger to win in the Midwest Athletic Conference discus event in more than a decade, while both Minster track teams swept the 4x800-meter relay in highlighting day 1 of the MAC Track and Field Championship at Coldwater’s Cavaliers Stadium.

New Knoxville freshman Avery Henshcen beat out the second-best throw by more than 10 feet as she tossed a distance of 120 feet, 3 inches to place first in the event.

Henschen — who broke the school record in discus earlier this season with a throw of 129 feet, 1 inch — is the first Ranger girl to win discus at the MAC Championship since Natasha Fullenkamp in 2007, but Henschen threw farther than her as Fullenkamp threw 119 feet, 10.50 inches.

2018 reigning MAC champion Macy Puthoff defended her title in girls long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 01.75 inches on Tuesday as Puthoff and Henshcen were the lone local athletes to win field events on Tuesday.

All field events played Tuesday were finals. Boys pole vault will be played Friday.

Minster swept the opening track event on Tuesday, with the quartet of Kaitlynn Albers, Ella Boate, Gwen Meiring and Madeline Magoto finishing with a top time of 9:58.37 and the boys foursome of Austin Felice, Brady Hoelscher, Luke Barga and Alex Albers finished with a time of 8:32.29 — beating their seeded time of 8:34.00.

The 4x800-meter relay is the lone final track event.

A number of athletes also scored in their respected events.

New Knoxville’s Erin Scott — last year’s MAC runner-up in shot put — finished fourth on Tuesday with a throw of 34 feet, 9 inches. Scott and Henschen made up 15 of New Knoxville’s 25.50 points.

New Bremen’s Kayla Bergman placed sixth (32-08.50) and Minster’s Dana Prenger took eighth (32-05.00). Bergman also scored in discus, placing fifth with a toss of 97 feet, 11 inches.

Jacob Rindler placed fourth in the boys shot put with a toss of 44 feet, 9.50 inches and New Knoxville’s Sam Anspach placed eighth with a toss of 39 feet, 1.75 inches.

In boys discus, Minster’s Cody Frericks placed fifth with a throw of 122 feet, 1 inch and Anspach finished eighth with a throw of 115 feet, 11 inches.

Four athletes placed in girls high jump, led by Minster’s Hannah Pack and New Knoxville’s Melisa Waterman for third with a leap of 4 feet, 10 inches. Jacklyn Leffel placed fifth (4-10.00) and last year’s state qualifier Elli Roetgerman placed seventh (4-08.00). In the boys version, Minster’s Joseph Winner placed sixth (5-08.00).

In girls long jump, Minster’s Ava Sharp placed seventh (14-09.00) and Pack placed eighth (14-09.00), while Ethan Smith placed fourth (18-11.50) in boys long jump.

The final field event in pole vault had a pair of Cardinals place, with Vivian Niekamp finishing in fifth place with a vault of 9 feet and Diana Heitkamp finishing seventh with a vault of 8 feet, 6 inches.

Day 2 of the MAC meet begins at 4:30 p.m. with boys pole vault and 6 p.m. for track events, beginning with girls 100-meter hurdles.