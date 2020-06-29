Health Department Reopens Vital Statistics Division

The Mercer County Health District (MCHD) announced on Facebook Monday morning that its Vital Statistics Division is now back open to the public.

Birth and death records can be requested in person in the department’s lobby from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at a cost of $28 per copy.

Payment in cash and check is accepted, there is a fee to use credit/debit cards.

Records may also be requested over the phone with a credit card and mailed the following day.

The health department requests patrons wear a mask into the building.

The MCHD is located at 220 W. Livingston St., B152, Celina.