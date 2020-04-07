Health Department Records Recovered COVID-19 Case

The Auglaize County Health Department reported a recovery to coronavirus (COVID-19) in its daily numbers on Tuesday.

The health department did not report any new cases or deaths in the county, according to its website as of Tuesday afternoon. The department, however, one of the eight confirmed cases have recovered from the virus. There are still three hospitalizations in the county. The median age of cases is 47 years old from a range of 21 to 65.

More information on the virus in the county can be found at AuglaizeHealth.org and for information around the state, visit Coronavirus.Ohio.Gov.