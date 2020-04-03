Health Department Announces Fifth Virus Case

The Auglaize County Health Department (ACHD) announced on Friday that the county has a fifth confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) case with two hospitalizations and no deaths.

“We are now seeing cases from all across the Auglaize County area,” the health department’s post on Facebook stated.

The ACHD reported the fourth case is a 47-year-old female being treated at a local hospital and the fifth case is a 51-year-old female who is self-isolating at home.”

As of 2 p.m. Friday, there are 3,312 confirmed cases, 895 hospitalizations and 288 ICU admissions. There are 91 deaths statewide.

For the most current numbers of COVID-19 cases in Auglaize County, visit AuglaizeHealth.org and for the most up to date numbers across the state, visit Coronavirus.Ohio.Gov.