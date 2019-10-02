Halloween Parade, Trick-Or-Treat Dates

With the turn of the month, Halloween inches closer and closer and dates are available for this year's Halloween parades and Trick-or-Treat nights throughout the area.

In St. Marys, the annual Halloween parade hosted by the St. Marys Rotary Club will begin at 6 p.m. Oct. 29 with the line-up for the parade beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the St. Marys Community Public Library parking lot. The parade, which has only kids participating in it, begins at the library parking lot and concludes on Front Street as the route goes down Spring Street.

Trick-or-Treat night in St. Marys is from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31. New Knoxville's Trick-or-Treat night is also set from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31.

Cider Time and Trick-or-Treat in New Bremen is scheduled for Oct. 27.

The Cider Time parade will line up at 1 p.m., in parking lot behind 17 West with the parade beginning at 1:30 p.m. Trick-or-Treat will follow from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. In neighboring Minster, Trick-or-Treat is scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 30.

Wapakoneta's Halloween parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. and end at 9 p.m. on Oct. 24. The parade route begins at the Auglaize County Fairgrounds. The Boo! on the Moon event at the Armstrong Air & Space Museum will take place beginning at 5 p.m. Oct. 22. Come in costume and trick-or-treat through the exhibits with spooky decor throughout the museum. There will also be free activities for kids to participate. Admission is required to tour the museum, but those in costume will receive half off admission.

Trick-or-Treat for Wapakoneta is Oct. 31, but no time was listed on the Chamber of Commerce's website.

The Halloween Family Fest & Campout will take placed Oct. 25-27 at the Mercer County Fairgrounds in Celina.

Camping spots are limited. To reserve a campsite, call 419-596-3239.