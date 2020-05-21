Gyms to Reopen Early Next Week

May 26 is the perfect day to start getting back into shape.

Gyms and fitness centers in the state are set to open on Tuesday, more than two full months after closing because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Snap Fitness in St. Marys is opening its doors Tuesday and owner Simon Young says he’s excited to open back up and get clients back through the door.

Since moving into their new location at the St. Marys Business Complex on Dec. 8, Young said they had signed up more than 100 new clients and things were moving along great until the middle of March when they were forced to close their doors to the public.

The capacity of the gym is 100 but they’re only going to allow 50 in at a time.

“We want people to know we’re going to go far and beyond to keep people safe in here,” said Young.

Another place that’s reopening is the Auglaize-Mercer Counties Family YMCA.

“With our opening, we’re going to have our wellness center and weight rooms open,” said Executive Director Kay Fenters.

Fenters said the Y will be running health screenings upon arrival where members will get their temperature taken and answer health-related questions.

Group exercise classes and the swimming pool will open up on June 1 for lap-only swimming. From 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., the Y will be open to members 55 and older only.

During the shutdown, Fenters said the Y was able to do some remodeling to the inside of their buildings including repainting, putting new flooring in and getting brand new equipment for both of its branches.