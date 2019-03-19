Grothause Awarded for Service, Dedication

St. Marys City Schools Safety and Transportation Supervisor Dan Grothause is in elite company in the school transportation world. The 37-year veteran of the school transportation industry was named the 2019 recipient of the William Rice Award of Excellence, making him Ohio's Pupil Transportation Supervisor of the Year.

"I was surprised and honored," Grothause said of hearing he won the award.

The award — given in memory of William Rice — is the highest honor that can be given to an Ohio pupil transportation administrator. Grothause is the first local administrator to earn this honor in the 29 years of the William Rice Award.

The Ohio Association for Pupil Transportation states that, "it is the intent of this award to recognize administrators who exhibit outstanding leadership and professional conduct in the school transportation field, both in the districts they represent and in the State of Ohio, and also to administrators who have contributed to the advancement of school transportation as a profession."

Nominated by one of his peers — New Knoxville School Transportation Supervisor Kim Wirwille — Grothause has made quite the impression on those around him with his willingness to help out in any capacity he can. On a district level — including his day-to-day transportation duties — he is responsible for school safety, the submission of the district's safety plans, coordination of safety drills as well as leading monthly safety meetings.

On a county level, the 53-year-old has assisted the Auglaize County Educational Service Center with annual driver inservice, coordinated mock bus crashes in 2003 and 2010 and worked with the Special Response Team from the Auglaize County Sheriff's Office to conduct training with all county bus drivers.