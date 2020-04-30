Grand Lake Physician Practices Announces Updates

As Gov. Mike DeWine begins to lift some restrictions stemming from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Grand Lake Physician Practices are updating their policies, beginning Friday.

"We continue to take extra steps in following guidelines from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Ohio Department of Health to ensure all of our offices remain safe for all our patients," a statement issued in a press release on Thursday.

Grand Lake Physician Practices are taking the following extra measures:

• Minimizing waiting room time. Grand Lake is reducing the time for check-in and registration, and will move patients into their clean exam room as quickly as possible.

• Continue to check temperatures every day. When providers, staff, patients and visitors arrive each day, Grand Lake will check patient's temperature and ask a few screening questions.

"We are asking patients not to bring visitors to their appointment, unless assistance is needed with mobility issues or with language barriers," a statement from Thursday's press release. "Visitors must sign in, be over 18 and not be experiencing flu or COVID-19 symptoms.

"These extra measures are in place to ensure the safety of all patients and staff."

• Maintaining social distancing for the foreseeable future.

"In our waiting rooms, you will see signage to assist in maintaining social distances," a statement from Thursday's press release. "Any necessary paperwork will be filled out in the exam room instead of the lobby or emailed prior to the appointment to be completed before arriving."

Grand Lake is asking patients who enter to wear their masks or face covering to their appointment, even if coming for a wellness visit.

"We'll wear our masks too," the release said. "All rooms in our offices are cleaned continually using CDC guidelines. We are also keeping separate sick and well exam rooms. If you do not have a mask, please wear a bandana or scarf."

Telemedicine visits are available through Grand Lake's FollowMyHealth Patient Portal so it may be possible for patients to see their provider while remaining in their own home.

"We are offering these video visits so you can still have a face-to-face visit with your provider just done virtually over your mobile device or computer," the release said. "Please call your provider’s office with any questions on how to get setup for this.

"We take pride in knowing that we are doing our part to keep you healthy and safe and providing the care you need. Feel free to call the office if you want to schedule an appointment."