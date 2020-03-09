Girl Scouts Learn First Aid, Emergency Tips

These are the skills people hope they never need but on Sunday afternoon, about 45 girls from Auglaize and Mercer counties gathered in the basement of St. Paul’s United Church and learned what they should do in case of emergencies. Girl Scouts from the local service unit earned their safety and first aid badges with the help of area emergency and health care workers.

“We worked on CPR, the Heimlich maneuver, the girls made first aid kits that are portable so they can toss it in their backpacks, they learned how to make splints out of everyday items, we had two safety stations and they learned what happens when they call 911,” said St. Marys Troop Leader Nancy Mauter.

Mauter didn’t do it all on her own though. Assisting her was Mercer County Sheriff’s Office Dispatcher Rachel Williams, St. Marys Fire Department Paramedic Hector Hernandez and St. Marys City Schools Nurse Deana Halko. She also had fellow troop leaders lending a hand.

The girls were broken up into groups by age groups and rotated between the seven stations that were set up, spending about 15 to 20 minutes at each. With a different lesson at each station, it was a lot for the girls to pick up on but Mauter noted the girls were keeping up well.

“For the most part they seemed really engaged,” she said. “It was hands-on so that helped and we had good people who could answer any questions they had.”