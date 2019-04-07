Girl Scouts Fundraise For K-9 Scout

A group of girls have been hard at work to help their community. Junior-level Girl Scouts are working on earning their bronze awards while working to raise money for the St. Marys Police Department's purchase of a new K-9 unit, allowing Patrolman Brian Parker and his partner K-9 Scout to safely protect the city's residents.

The department is in the process of ordering and customizing a Chevrolet Tahoe to take the place of Parker's aging Ford Explorer. With a total cost of approximately $50,000, the vehicle will be a large investment but there's one extra piece the fourth and fifth-grade Girl Scouts want to add.

“We're raising money to add a temperature sensor in the car that will alert Officer Parker if it's too hot for Officer Scout,” said Troop Leader Nancy Mauter.

With the help of the Arts Place Auglaize/Mercer Center, nine girls are creating a dog-themed art show and auction to help keep Scout healthy and safe while also working toward earning Girl Scout badges and their bronze award.

The idea to raise money for the police department came from the girls’ wishes to help animals. Mauter described the tough process of narrowing down options to one choice because the girls wanted to help several organizations — which Mauter said is a testament to the care the girls have for the animals in their community. The decision came after Parker and Scout made a few visits to meetings, describing what it's like being the city's K-9 unit and showing some of Scout's training.

Then came the question of how to raise money. In stepped Arts Place with the idea of an art gallery and auction. Opening on May 23, the exhibit will feature art created by the girls and featuring dogs of all kinds.

The girls will also have a planning and presentation portion of the award to finish up before they submit the project.

The troop is accepting donations for the project beyond the art auction and those wanting to donate are encouraged to reach out to Mauter at nancym.hudsons@gmail.com or they can contact Troop Assistant Tammy Miller at brutam0214@twc.com.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the April 8 print edition of The Evening Leader.