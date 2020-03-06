Girl Power: Girls Thrive in Non-Traditional Roles

Being told “you (insert verb here) like a girl,” used to be an insult but as more and more females enter non-traditional roles in the workforce, it’s losing its meaning.

“These girls are just as good as the guys,” said Tri Star Assistant Director Brian Stetler. “It’s great to see girls getting the chance to do the things they want to do and they’re excelling at it, showing people all the things girls can do.”

In the junior class alone, Tri Star has six girls in non-traditional programs including welding, construction, RECTech and automotive technologies. The current senior class also has a girl enrolled in welding.

The steep increase in female enrollment is exciting for administrators who have seen similar trends in the skilled trades and other fields as well. Across state Route 703, Wright State University — Lake Campus has also seen a steady flow of females enrolling in the police academy with at least one girl in each class since 2011 and there is one female — Paige Watkins — currently in the academy.

Meanwhile, the city of St. Marys recently hired its first full-time female firefighter in Emma Tobias.

“It’s more common to see girls doing these things that are often thought of as ‘a man’s job’ and that’s a great thing to see,” Tri Star Director Tim Buschur said.

Getting into these programs can take just a little motivation.

For automotive technologies student Sara Honigford, a desire to learn a new skill drove her to enter the program.

“My sophomore year we had this lesson where we learned to change tires and that sort of thing and I figured cars would be a useful thing to know,” she said.

Kennady Murlin got her start in welding by thinking further ahead than most. Interested in moving south after a few years, she said her dad suggested she get involved in welding. Now the teen is thinking of the impact she is having at Tri Star and where she wants to go next.

“Whenever students would come through on tours and see us girls in the welding shop, it definitely threw them off at first but after a few minutes a lot of them were asking questions about it and were interested in it,” she said. “I plan to get on my feet first with a job here locally then I plan to go into underwater welding after that.”

The other junior welder, Madison Harden, also has big plans for her future as the junior said she is interested in becoming a pipeline welder in the oil fields of Alaska.

Getting her start at Tri Star has given Harden the boost she feels she needs to achieve that goal.

“It’s empowering to think that I could do something that is not normal for a female to do,” she said.

“The workforce needs a lot of help and I feel like we’re helping it,” added construction student Rachael Hoying. “Yeah, there are a lot more guys that do these jobs but that’s OK.”

Regardless of the program the girls are in, they are proving old stigmas wrong and showing other girls — young and old — everything a little girl power can do.