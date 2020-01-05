German Dinner Benefit Set At Holy Rosary

The Father James O. Byrne Knights of Columbus Council 1592 in St. Marys has announced Rustic Hope will benefit from the organization’s annual German-style dinner. The dinner will be held on Jan. 25 in the Holy Rosary Church basement, 511 E. Spring St., and is open to the public.

The meal will be held from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The menu includes cabbage rolls, brats and kraut, pork loin sauerbraten, red cabbage, mashed potatoes, dessert and beverage. Donation is $20 per individual with proceeds benefiting Rustic Hope, a non-profit organization offering free support to single mothers before, during and after delivery.

According to its website, Rustic Hope — located in Russia — provides services that may include temporary housing, transportation, food, clothing, baby supplies, daycare, adoption information, post-abortive counseling and parenting classes.

“More importantly, Rustic Hope provides unconditional love. We consider every woman and child we help an important part of our family,” the website says.

“We believe this is an important cause to support in our community,” said Jerry Tebbe, grand knight of the local organization. “The work they do is tremendous and deserves our charitable efforts. We feel the community will also support this activity to support Rustic Hope’s efforts and future goals.”

Those planning on attending are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. Tickets are available at the Holy Rosary Church office or from Dave Helmstetter (419-394-1180), Bruce Jones (419-305-7405), Nick Kiel (419-953-0799) or Ben Brown (419-733-4552).

Knights of Columbus members are also selling tickets following Sunday masses at Holy Rosary Church until the date of the benefit.

In its third year, the German Dinner benefit has previously supported the Family Life Center of Auglaize County and led to the purchase of a mobile ultrasound unit and the Auglaize County Crisis Center. The Knights of Columbus is a family, fraternal service organization with nearly 2 million members throughout the world.

The local organization services Holy Rosary and St. Patrick parishes in St. Marys.