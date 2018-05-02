Gearing Up For A Sweet Walk

It's just like trick-or-treating, but in the springtime.

That is one way to describe the upcoming, inaugural Spring Street Chocolate Walk May 19.

Through research, Event Coordinator Dianna Pendelton-Dominguez discovered a more complete way to describe a chocolate walk. According to her research, a chocolate walk — which tends to be in a downtown area — is usually organized by merchants to try and get people to come into their stores. In exchange for coming in and shopping the sales stores may be having, the shoppers get a piece of chocolate.

The walk is being used as a fundraiser for Sue's Animal Rescue Team (SART), a feline rescue here in St. Marys.

There are 17 businesses taking part in the inaugural walk.

There are five local chocolate companies that will be supplying some of the treats for the day.

All of the money raised through ticket sales will go directly to SART and helping the cats housed there.

Pendelton-Dominguez said there are some tickets on sale at Minster Bank but the main way to buy tickets is to go online to SARTOhio.org/chocolate.

Tickets will not be available the day of the walk and must be purchased in advance.